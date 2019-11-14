Science Hill stars Marmo and Skeen sign with Div. I schools

Caleb Marmo heads to Wake Forest to play baseball, while Jackson Skeen goes down the road to Tennessee to continue his golf career. Both signed their National Letters of Intent at Science Hill High School Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers outfielder and right handed pitcher has been committed to the Demon Deacons for some time, and still has his senior season to look forward to.

Skeen was the 2018 co-state champion in boys golf, and also helped the Toppers to the team championship. He is headed to UT to join Coach Brandon Webb, who originally coached Skeen to play at Middle Tennessee State.

