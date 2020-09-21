South Greene, Hampton appear in latest AP Tennessee prep football poll

by: The Associated Press

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (10)5-01531
2. Maryville (5)4-01482
3. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (1)4-01193
4. McMinn County4-01084
5. Brentwood3-11016
6. Riverdale4-1747
7. Mt. Juliet4-0558
8. Ravenwood3-2435
9. Farragut3-1369
10. Science Hill4-12810

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville West (7)5-01512
2. Powell (6)5-01443
3. Beech3-11144
4. Knoxville Central (3)4-11101
5. Summit4-11015
6. Rhea County4-0886
7. Henry County3-2489
8. Knoxville Carter4-14310
9. South Doyle4-129NR
10. Gallatin3-2207

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 13.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (15)4-01571
2. Hardin County (1)5-01422
3. Tullahoma5-01213
4. Springfield5-01184
5. Marshall County4-1765
6. East Hamilton4-1736
7. Anderson County3-2507
8. Creek Wood5-0489
9. Lexington4-1468
10. Sullivan South4-03410

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (15)4-11591
2. Covington (1)5-01402
3. Red Bank4-01253
4. Loudon5-01154
5. Fairview3-0865
6. Milan4-1777
7. Kingston4-0639
8. Westview4-1336
9. Claiborne County4-025NR
10. Pearl-Cohn0-01810

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 17. Giles County 13.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (14)5-01511
2. Meigs County (1)5-01442
3. Lewis County5-01203
4. Watertown4-11024
5. Marion County3-1915
6. Bledsoe County4-0836
7. Trousdale County3-2517
8. McKenzie3-1398
9. South Greene5-031NR
10. Hampton (1)3-026NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 16.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (15)5-01591
2. Lake County2-01242
3. Copper Basin5-01144
4. Huntingdon4-11133
5. Fayetteville (1)4-1936
6. Coalfield4-0767
7. Moore County4-1605
8. Greenfield4-0519
9. Cornersville4-1508
10. Monterey3-03010

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (14)4-01481
2. King’s Academy5-01403
3. University-Jackson4-11002
4. DCA4-0984
5. Jackson Christian (1)5-092NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 24. Trinity Christian Academy 17.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (14)4-01491
2. CAK (1)5-01372
3. Grace Christian5-01133
4. ECS3-11114
5. Lipscomb Academy2-232NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 31. Goodpasture 24. St. George’s 22.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (15)5-01591
2. McCallie4-11362
3. Baylor3-01273
4. MBA (1)2-01014
5. CBHS4-1955

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 16.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City

