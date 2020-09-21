South Greene, Hampton appear in latest AP Tennessee prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (10)
|5-0
|153
|1
|2. Maryville (5)
|4-0
|148
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (1)
|4-0
|119
|3
|4. McMinn County
|4-0
|108
|4
|5. Brentwood
|3-1
|101
|6
|6. Riverdale
|4-1
|74
|7
|7. Mt. Juliet
|4-0
|55
|8
|8. Ravenwood
|3-2
|43
|5
|9. Farragut
|3-1
|36
|9
|10. Science Hill
|4-1
|28
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (7)
|5-0
|151
|2
|2. Powell (6)
|5-0
|144
|3
|3. Beech
|3-1
|114
|4
|4. Knoxville Central (3)
|4-1
|110
|1
|5. Summit
|4-1
|101
|5
|6. Rhea County
|4-0
|88
|6
|7. Henry County
|3-2
|48
|9
|8. Knoxville Carter
|4-1
|43
|10
|9. South Doyle
|4-1
|29
|NR
|10. Gallatin
|3-2
|20
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 13.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (15)
|4-0
|157
|1
|2. Hardin County (1)
|5-0
|142
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|5-0
|121
|3
|4. Springfield
|5-0
|118
|4
|5. Marshall County
|4-1
|76
|5
|6. East Hamilton
|4-1
|73
|6
|7. Anderson County
|3-2
|50
|7
|8. Creek Wood
|5-0
|48
|9
|9. Lexington
|4-1
|46
|8
|10. Sullivan South
|4-0
|34
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (15)
|4-1
|159
|1
|2. Covington (1)
|5-0
|140
|2
|3. Red Bank
|4-0
|125
|3
|4. Loudon
|5-0
|115
|4
|5. Fairview
|3-0
|86
|5
|6. Milan
|4-1
|77
|7
|7. Kingston
|4-0
|63
|9
|8. Westview
|4-1
|33
|6
|9. Claiborne County
|4-0
|25
|NR
|10. Pearl-Cohn
|0-0
|18
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 17. Giles County 13.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (14)
|5-0
|151
|1
|2. Meigs County (1)
|5-0
|144
|2
|3. Lewis County
|5-0
|120
|3
|4. Watertown
|4-1
|102
|4
|5. Marion County
|3-1
|91
|5
|6. Bledsoe County
|4-0
|83
|6
|7. Trousdale County
|3-2
|51
|7
|8. McKenzie
|3-1
|39
|8
|9. South Greene
|5-0
|31
|NR
|10. Hampton (1)
|3-0
|26
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 16.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (15)
|5-0
|159
|1
|2. Lake County
|2-0
|124
|2
|3. Copper Basin
|5-0
|114
|4
|4. Huntingdon
|4-1
|113
|3
|5. Fayetteville (1)
|4-1
|93
|6
|6. Coalfield
|4-0
|76
|7
|7. Moore County
|4-1
|60
|5
|8. Greenfield
|4-0
|51
|9
|9. Cornersville
|4-1
|50
|8
|10. Monterey
|3-0
|30
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (14)
|4-0
|148
|1
|2. King’s Academy
|5-0
|140
|3
|3. University-Jackson
|4-1
|100
|2
|4. DCA
|4-0
|98
|4
|5. Jackson Christian (1)
|5-0
|92
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 24. Trinity Christian Academy 17.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (14)
|4-0
|149
|1
|2. CAK (1)
|5-0
|137
|2
|3. Grace Christian
|5-0
|113
|3
|4. ECS
|3-1
|111
|4
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|2-2
|32
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 31. Goodpasture 24. St. George’s 22.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (15)
|5-0
|159
|1
|2. McCallie
|4-1
|136
|2
|3. Baylor
|3-0
|127
|3
|4. MBA (1)
|2-0
|101
|4
|5. CBHS
|4-1
|95
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 16.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City