Science Hill slips past Greeneville on the pitch 1-0

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Reopening The Region
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Local Army reservist returns home from fourth overseas tour of duty
Video
Tri-Cities HS football teams set to return to gridiron, prep for first game following TSSAA guidelines
Video
Honoring Evelyn Boswell: Child advocates, lawmakers urge action in her name
Video
Local man to walk from South Carolina to Johnson City to raise money for Recovery Resources
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Racing
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists
Solutions Integrated Medicine
Community
Trail Team 11
Destination Vacation
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Science Hill slips past Greeneville on the pitch 1-0
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 12:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 12:09 AM EDT
Johnson City, TN — Greeneville vs Science Hill
Trending Stories
Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death
Video
Carter County BOE approves hybrid return-to-school plan
Video
A CLOSER LOOK: Megan Boswell faces 19 charges, including 2 counts felony murder
Video
TDH reports new COVID-19 death in Sullivan County as active cases drop in NE Tennessee
Attorney for Megan Boswell responds to murder indictment
Video
Don't Miss
Destination Vacation: Doe River Gorge
Video
Parade held for local man’s 99th birthday
Video
Dobyns-Bennett teacher uplifts students with school parody of ‘You’ll Be Back’ from Hamilton
Video
Crumley House holding ‘Donation Days’ online auction in place of cancelled fundraisers to assist brain injury victims
Video
Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Gatlinburg cabin
Video
Destination Vacation: Roan Mountain
Video
AMC Johnson City 14 theatre to reopen August 27 with new policies, mask requirement
Mask-wearing: What local experts have to say about mandates and neck gaiters
Video
People rattled after earthquake felt in North Carolina causes significant damage
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Spelunking in the Appalachian Caverns
Video
Harshbarger’s win by the numbers
Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke commit as headliners for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Video
More Don't Miss