Science Hill runs away from Greeneville on the basketball court

Kingsport, TN -- Northeast Tennessee region one 6-a football has reached that level where the hurdle becomes too high, but Dobyns-Bennett is hoping this is the season when all of that changes.

This coming Friday night the Indians will face Maryville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA playoffs the Indians should be rested and ready since they didn't have to play this past Friday night due to a forfeit by McMinn Co. over a coronavirus issue... in years past this has been the game where teams like science hill and Dobyns-Bennett have seen their season come to an end, but the Indians are not backing down from this fight with the perennial power and go into the game thinking they can pull the upset.