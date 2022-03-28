Johnson City, TN — It’s early in the high school baseball season but two teams that will have a lot of say in the Big 5 conference race this season met on the diamond when Science Hill hosted Dobyns-Bennett.

At TVA Credit Union Ballpark, slightly chilly for some baseball tonight, Indians started this game off on the right foot…. Tanner Kilgore with runners on 2nd and 3rd rip a shot into leftfield ( just ignore that slight earthquake)…Payton Grimm and Sam Ritz score…D-b led 2-0

Back would come the Hilltoppers Jaxon Diamond who’s headed to Columbia State hits a dribble to shortstop. Indians were unable to turn the double play as Cole Torbett would cross home plate and it was 2-1.

Hilltoppers would then blow the game wide open….Gavin Briggs drills this pitch to rightfield and it gets over the wall for a 3-run home run. Toppers take a 4-2 lead and never looked back. They won 13-2