Science Hill releases ticket plan for Hardin Valley football game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School has announced its plan for ticket purchases at the Hardin Valley football game on Friday, September 4.

The public is encouraged to pre-purchase tickets from the school’s new gym ticket booths.

The ticket booths will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

All tickets are assigned a seat, which is printed on the back of the ticket.

Tickets are $7 and $9.

SHHS says only cash will be accepted for single tickets and a few reserved season tickets still remain.

Students can purchase tickets to Friday’s game at the booth for $7.

SHHS will only sell 220 tickets for students, who are moving back to Sections A and B.

Any remaining tickets will be sold from the Freedom Hall ticket booth starting at 6 p.m. on gameday.