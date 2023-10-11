Johnson City, TN — A district championship was on the line Tuesday night in District 1-AAA as Science Hill hosted Dobyns-Bennett this was the rubber match between the 2 teams that entered with only 5 losses this season.

As we head to the pitch where the Lady Indians were already leading 1-0, from there it was all Toppers in the 9 minute Hannah Dawson passes inside where Brooklyn Ringersma who takes at least 2-3 shots on goal before scoring to tie the game at 1-all

Then later off the corner kick from Dawson to Morgan Mahoney for the header thats knocked away…it’s then passed back inside where Ringersma finds the back of the net for the score…2-1 Toppers in the 4th minute

Lady Toppers were not finished, just before halftime Mahoney finds Dawson upfield and she outruns the defender and scores with 8 seconds on the clock in the 1st half. Science Hill wins their 8th straight district tournament title 3-1