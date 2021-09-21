Science Hill prepares for perennial power Maryville on the football field

Johnson City, TN — Just when you thought the season couldn’t get any tougher for the Science Hill Hilltoppers, it will this Friday night when they head to Maryville to face the Rebels.

The Toppers have already face Elizabethton and Knoxville Powell, losing to both teams…The Rebels have won 17 state championships the last one coming in 2019…They have faced the Toppers 10 times and winning 8 of those, in fact, the last the Toppers beat Maryville was in 1942.

Despite those numbers don’t expect the Toppers who are coming off a huge win over William Blount to go into this contest scared to play because of Maryville’s history.

Baylor Brock “They have a good running back. They’ve always had a good team, we know this. I mean, I think if we all do our role and play our part, we can get it done.”

Cade Fleeman ” We want to win. We want to compete for a state championship. This is the team to beat if you want to do that.”

Stacy Carter “What we want to do is go out, keep things simple, play our game, and execute. Make them earn that because a lot of times they don’t have to. Because the awe of 13 state championships and that so we have to concentrate on us and keep things simple and execution.”