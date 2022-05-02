(WJHL) – District tournament play for TSSAA baseball and softball teams will begin later this week, but a handful of area teams still had regular season games to complete on Monday.

Science Hill baseball traveled to Tennessee High for a non-conference matchup and mashed the Vikings, 17-5 in six innings.

In Kingsport, David Crockett fended off a seventh-inning rally from Dobyns-Bennett to ear a Big Five Conference win, 2-1. With the loss, the Tribe and Hilltoppers both sit at 8-4 in the conference.

However, Science Hill own the tiebreaker, which will give them the regular season conference championship, as well as the top seed in the upcoming District 1 playoffs.

Daniel Boone softball celebrated senior night in Gray, taking down non-conference opponent Sullivan East, 14-1.