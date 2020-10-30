Science Hill Jenna Hutchins breaks own record while Crockett and Boone win team titles

Gray, TN — The high school regional cross country meet took place this afternoon in Gray at Daniel Boone high school, and on the girls side all eyes were the no. 2 ranked runner in the country, Jenna Hutchins, from Science Hill and the Lady Toppers Hutchins didn’t disappoint by winning the region 1 large school title in 17:05 and makes it five victories in a row this season. it was a new course and meet record, breaking her own records from last year. Overall the title went to David Crockett high school girls which will make their first appearance at the state since 1982, while Daniel Boone finished they also qualified for state.

On the boys’ side, Daniel Boone’s Connor Wingfield remained unbeaten on the season as he wins the region 1 large school title at 16:55. Wingfield would also lead his team to the championship followed by Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan East.