JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly a dozen high schools participated in the Hall of Champions event on the Science Hill hardwood on Saturday.

The Hilltopper boys’ opening game against Stone Memorial High School was the first regular season contest for new head coach Jon Higgins and company. The visiting Panthers pounced on an early 32-16 advantage and never trailed, defeating Science Hill, 70-51.

Among the ladies matchups was an all-local affair between Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer. The Falcons clawed back in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tribe won handedly, 48-30, to improve to 2-0 on the young season.