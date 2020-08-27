Science Hill hoping to slow down Pioneers Kollie on Friday night

Johnson City, TN — Two teams searching for their first wins this season will meet on the high school football field Friday night when Science Hill plays host to David Crockett.

The Toppers are coming off a loss to the Class 4-A champion Elizabethton Cyclones, while the Pioneers fell on the road to Ooltewah. Last season when these two teams got together, the Toppers didn’t know what hit’em when the Pioneers jumped out to a 34-7 lead and ended up routing the Toppers 62-34. It’s a loss the Toppers have not forgotten nor one of the guys carrying the load in that game, Pioneers Prince Kollie who recently committed to Notre Dame.

“That game was an eye-opener it gives us what we know and what we don’t know it helps us to learned from that and that gives us a bunch of knowledge going into Crockett game, says quarterback Jaxon Diamond.”

” We are changing our defense a little bit and adding a few new stuff they have a really good running back and he plays QB too #21 he’s really good we game plan for him and prepare to stop him, according to Topper running back Justice Sutton. “

“He is just too good of a football player not to make plays and they got some other guys that we saw that are talented saw a bunch of those last year but then again Prince is a difference-maker, says Toppers head coach Stacy Carter.”