JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Science Hill High School Athletic Department announced that the Topper homecoming football game originally scheduled for Friday has been pushed forward to Thursday due to weather.

Homecoming festivities will begin on Sept. 29 at 5:15 p.m., and the game against Morristown East kicks off at 7 p.m.

The Toppers are currently 3-3, and Morristown-Hamblen High School East is 1-4, according to TSSAA stats.