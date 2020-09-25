Science Hill High School Cross Country Team to participate in St. Jude virtual 5K fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill Cross Country Team has announced they will be participating in the St. Jude virtual 5K fundraiser on Saturday.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the team is planning to participate in a Science Hill-only race on the Tweetsie Trail at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 26.

The team says since they have fewer meets this year, they wanted to have a fun race and raise money for St. Jude.

The release says a representative from We Run Events will time the race, so runners will have a recorded time.

The team hopes each athlete can raise $100 for the organization.

As of Friday, the team had raised $5,675.

You can learn more about the Toppers’ fundraising efforts by clicking here.