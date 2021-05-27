Science Hill girls tennis team wins first state championship since 2009, second ever

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill girls tennis team beat Collierville in the state semifinals, 4-1 on Tuesday to earn a spot in Wednesday’s Large Class State Girls Team Tennis state championship battle against Franklin. Topper tennis kept on rolling.

The Science Hill girls tennis team is also in The ‘Boro, facing Franklin in the Large Class girls state championship! They beat Collierville 4-1 yesterday, now approaching their first state title since 2009 and second in school history! @WJHL11 @SHToppersATH @Topper_Tennis pic.twitter.com/k1xvU3NE3P — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 26, 2021

The Lady Hilltoppers won the state title by beating Franklin, the likely favorite, 4-1 at Adams Tennis Complex, home of the Middle Tennessee State tennis facility. This is the school’s second girls state championship in team history with the first coming in 2009.

After 1-1 team tie after the first two singles matches, The Hill went on a roll that started with Josi Reid winning the #3 matchup in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead. Armita Kordamiri followed in the #5 matchup, winning 7-5, 6-1 to take a commanding 3-1 team lead.

Next was Leah McBride in the #2 matchup, and if Science Hill won this match, they would reach the 4 points needed for the title. The match was pushed to a decisive 3rd set after McBride won the first, 6-4, and opponent Rebecca Bare won the second, 6-3.

McBride came up clutch with a 6-3 win to avoid the championship even going to the doubles matches, which is the procedure if the goal of 4 points is not reached in the singles matched. The sophomore pulled off the same feat in yesterday’s win over Collierville, both in clutch time performances late in the showdowns.

Science Hill will stay in “The ‘Boro” for a number of girls and boys players competing in individual state tournament matchups in singles and doubles play.