Tri-Cities, TN —

On the high school court, tonight Science Hill was hosting Jefferson Co. in the “Pitt.” Toppers with the defense to start the 2nd half…Michaues Rowe comes up with the steal ..Jamar Livingston tracks it down and goes in to score on the other end

Then down low watch the moves by Livingston when he gets this shot to drop in the lane for the bucket ..He scored 23 of his 24 pts in 2nd half. Patriots trying their best to come back in this game. Vontex McCray knocks down the 3-ptr from the outside.

This was all Toppers, however Rowe with the rebound and scored 18 points and 10 rebounds for Rowe. Toppers win 87-52

Science Hill girls were hoping to create a mess in the Big 5 conference tonight while facing Dobyns-Bennett on the road. A victory by the Topper creates a 3-way tie for first place

Toppers protecting a lead late when Amaya Redd goes by her defender and hits the floater in the paint, she had 14. Lady Indians tried to get back in the game with the long ball… Madeline Lyons from way outside drops the 3-ptr.

Then from the other side her teammate…Olivia Doran is wide open and she does the same thing from 3-pt range, she had a game-high 20pts, but the Toppers were just too tough… Kijanae Marion spins and finds Kathryne Patton breaking to the whole for the lay-in…She had 10

Science Hill wins 44-37