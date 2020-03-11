Johnson City, TN — The Science Hill girls basketball hit the road this morning for the state tournament in Murfreesboro where they will face Stone Memorial Wednesday morning at 11am.
These teams have played each other twice this season splitting the first 2 games, so this will be the rubber match.
Toppers are 28-7 while Stone Memorial will come in at 29-4.
Science Hill girls basketball team departs for the state tourn.
