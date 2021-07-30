Science Hill–Elizabethton football game moved to ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill’s football home opener against Elizabethton has been moved to ETSU’s football stadium.

The Aug. 20 game between the Hilltoppers and Cyclones will take place at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Johnson City Schools say the game was moved from Kermit Tipton Stadium due to turf installation.

Science Hill season ticket holders will have their tickets honored.

The school system says more information about seating and other arrangements will be available closer to game day.