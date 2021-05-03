Science Hill, Elizabethton face off in baseball and softball; Sullivan East, North meet for final time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill and Elizabethton have one of the best non-conference rivalries in Northeast Tennessee. That rivalry was renewed Monday evening in baseball and softball.

The baseball showdown was at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, where Science Hill took a 11-1 win. The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but the Hilltoppers responded by putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Topper cousins Cole and Jack Torbett each got on base, and Gavin Briggs did his job in the clean up spot by cleaning up the bases, driving both home on a 2-run RBI single.

This was a battle of No. 1 seeds, as Science Hill locked up the top spot in the Big Seven and Elizabethton clinched the top seed in the Three Rivers ahead of the conference tournaments later this week.

The baseball showdown was off Jason Witten Way in Elizabethton, with the Lady Cyclones beating Science Hill in a close 6-5 ballgame. They got the scoring started in the bottom of the 1st with a solo homerun off the bat of Ember Jensen.

The Lady Hilltoppers notched the equalizer on a solo shot from Abigail Taylor in the top of the 3rd, but Elizabethton broke the tie again in the bottom half, when Maddie O’Quinn beat out an infield RBI single.

Science Hill holds the No. 3 spot in the Big Seven conference standings and Elizabethton sits atop the Three Rivers.

Another baseball showdown saw Sullivan East host Sullivan North in the final ever meeting between the two schools. The Patriots smashed back-to-back homeruns in the 5th inning, later ending it in the 5th on the mercy rule and grabbing a 11-1 win.

