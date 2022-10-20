Johnson City, TN — On the pitch tonight Dobyns-Bennett was in town to play Science Hill for the regional championship

Early on the Lady Toppers were taking shots trying to score….Morgan Mahoney takes a shot on goal but Hannah Fink is there to grab it out of the air

The later it was Mahoney again with the pass out front to Megan Burleson for the shot but Fink is there again for the stop.

Then at the 33 min mark the Lady Indians Maggie Fleming takes a shot on goal and it’s top shelve left for the score and D-B led 1-0 at the half.

This game would eventually go into overtime where the Lady Hilltoppers would win 3-2, Toppers will host Knox West while D-B is headed to Bearden the No. 1 team in the country