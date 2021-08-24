Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett split girls soccer, volleyball rivalry matchups

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rivalry between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett is one of, if not the best high school sports rivalry in Northeast Tennessee. No matter the sport, the action is set to be entertaining and the winner is up in the air.

That was the case Tuesday night when the girls soccer and volleyball teams faced off across town. In Kingsport, the Lady Hilltoppers’ girls soccer team went on the road to grab the 5-1 win at the Indians Soccer Complex.

Also Tuesday night in Johnson City, the volleyball teams faced off in the Topper Palace and the Lady Indians overcame a 1-0 deficit to beat their Big 7 rival in full sets, 3-2 the final.

Also, the Volunteer girls soccer team beat Unicoi County in Erwin, 7-0 the score.