KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Hilltoppers will face the Tribe in a District 1-3A girls soccer championship after both squads earned convincing victories on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Science Hill scored early and often against West Ridge, defeating the Lady Wolves 9-0 at Indian Highlands Park.

Host Dobyns-Bennett battled with Daniel Boone in the nightcap, coming away with a 3-1 win over the Lady Blazers.

The district championship game will be played on Thursday at Indian Highlands Park. The match is set for 6 p.m.