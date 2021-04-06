Science Hill, Daniel Boone chalk up Monday victories on the diamond

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team entered this week tied with Daniel Boone with undefeated conference records, sitting at 4-0 in the Big 7 while the Hilltoppers had a one game lead in overall record (8-5 to 7-5).

Science Hill took down David Crockett in a late thriller, with the Pioneers making a late rally in the bottom of the 7th inning but the Toppers grabbing the 10-7 road win. Jaxon Diamond had a 2-run RBI single to take a 10-3 lead for the Hill, but Cody Wheely brought Crockett back in it with a

In Gray, Daniel Boone handled business with a 15-1 win over Cherokee.

Check out highlights in the clip above!