(WJHL) – Science Hill snagged sole possession of first place in the district with a convincing 7-0 win over Dobyns Bennett on Monday night.

The Hilltoppers were powered by Cole Torbett’s 16 strikeouts, as they improve to 26-4 on the season.

In area softball action, Daniel Boone received a boost from early home runs by Savannah Jesse and Kaleigh Quesinberry, as the Lady Blazers defeated visiting Greeneville, 5-3.

The Lady Toppers also dispatched non-district opponent, Elizabethton, with a flurry of late runs, 12-2.

In Virginia, the Lady Bearcats defended their home diamond against Northwood, 10-4.