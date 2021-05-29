Science Hill baseball wins Class AAA state title for first time since 1998

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team last won a Class AAA state championship in 1998. With postseason success lacking in recent years, this Hilltoppers team knew it had to take a different approach.

After a 30 minute rain delay, the Science Hill baseball team is geared up for this Class AAA baseball state championship game against Hardin County! One win away from history!! Follow along for updates throughout the afternoon. @WJHL11 @SHToppersATH @Topper_Baseball pic.twitter.com/QamDGSkjZv — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 28, 2021

That new approach: a new appreciation for the game. Head coach Ryan Edwards talked about how his team was just grateful to play baseball this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic took it away last year.

The Hilltoppers took full advantage of every opportunity, through the final game with a 9-5 win over Hardin County on Friday afternoon to win the state championship.

The Hill took over Murfreesboro this week with a perfect 4-0 record in the state tournament, culminating with a state title victory at the host site of Oakland High School.

The Hilltoppers hoist the Class AAA state championship trophy for the 1st time since 1998, beating Hardin County 9-5! The rain held off and these kids got to make history this afternoon. @WJHL11 @SHToppersATH @Topper_Baseball pic.twitter.com/31xIGzSwFZ — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 28, 2021

Check out highlights and postgame reaction in the clip above!