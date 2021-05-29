Science Hill baseball wins Class AAA state title for first time since 1998

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team last won a Class AAA state championship in 1998. With postseason success lacking in recent years, this Hilltoppers team knew it had to take a different approach.
That new approach: a new appreciation for the game. Head coach Ryan Edwards talked about how his team was just grateful to play baseball this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic took it away last year.
The Hilltoppers took full advantage of every opportunity, through the final game with a 9-5 win over Hardin County on Friday afternoon to win the state championship.
The Hill took over Murfreesboro this week with a perfect 4-0 record in the state tournament, culminating with a state title victory at the host site of Oakland High School.
