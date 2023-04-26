Johnson City — Nate Connor has been a huge part of the Hilltoppers baseball program over the last three years by going 94-18, and now he will play his college ball at Walters State. He has a record of 14-2 and an ERA 2.12 and at the plate he’s batting .436 with 97 rbi’s in 99 games played.
Science Hill baseball player Nate Connor signs with Walters State
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
May 04 2023 03:46 am
Events
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>