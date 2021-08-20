Science Hill band will not perform at ‘Railroad Rumble’ due to quarantine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill High School band will not be performing at the Railroad Rumble Friday night due to band members being in quarantine.

The Science Hill Hilltoppers are set to face off against the Elizabethton Cyclones on Friday, August 20, at 7 p.m.

The game dubbed the “Railroad Rumble” will be played at the William B Greene Jr. football stadium at East Tennessee State University.

Johnson City School Public Information Officer Collin Brooks told News Channel 11 the band would not be in attendance.

Two Science Hill career and technical instructors created the rivalry’s trophy, made out of railroad ties from the railroad where the Tweetsie Trail is now.

Attendees are invited to take place in the pre-game tailgate outside the stadium hosted by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank.

Science Hill announced Friday afternoon that 330 more tickets will be available for $10 at the gates.