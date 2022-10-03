Gray, TN — District volleyball got underway tonight in Gray…. Dobyns-Bennett faced West Ridge in the opening round

Lady Wolves would strike first…Rylie Haney waiting at the net for easy pickings and she sends it down with authority

Back come the Lady Indians when they find Riley Brandon coming to the net for the spike…D-B won set two and tied things up 1-all

From there it was just too much Lady Wolves….Faith Wilson tips it back to Parker Fisher who finds an open spot for the score…

West Ridge wins 3-1, while D-B falls into the losers bracket

In the nightcap top seed Science Hill faced David Crockett, who had already played earlier in the day…

Lady Toppers would take control early behind who else… Autumn Holmes one of the best players in the country loads up that cannon and paints the back line for the score…

Lady Pioneers would get one of those back…. Brylee Tullock powers this one over the net that is not returned…Crocket won the set 25-23 to tie the match at one

From there all Lady Toppers…. They set up Holmes for the spike at the net, but this time she takes it easy for the score

Lady Toppers win 3-1, they’ll face West Ridge Tuesday, while DC falls into losers bracket