Kingsport, TN — On the baseball diamond, tonight Wise Central was in town to face Gate City

Wise Central would strike first Tyson Tester chops one into left field. It was enough to bring home Gavin Dotson. It was 1-0

Then Ashton Bolling broke the game wide open when he rips this triple in left-centerfield. Tester and Nate West come into score. It was 3-0

Blue Devils would finally get the board Ryan Jessie hits into the fielder’s choice Braden Cox would come home to score. 3-1

Wise Central remains unbeaten by winning tonight 12-2

Same tournament, same field, Tennessee High facing Patrick Henry.

This was a defensive battle early on Nikki Duncan was dealing in the circle for the Vikings she’ll get the K to end the top half.

But Sophie Wright and the Rebels were mowing through the Vikings she’ll zip this by for a strikeout of her own.

Then she got a little from the plate Abigail Street gets just enough bat on the ball to get it out of the infield, scoring Mackinley Ottinger.

Patrick Henry kept it rolling in the frame with Street on third, the sophomore takes full advantage of the sacrifice grounder…doubling the Rebel’s lead…

This one continued to feature plenty of defense with TN High winning 3-2