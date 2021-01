GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Greeneville boys and girls basketball teams played host to Grainger Thursday evening in Blue Ridge Athletic Conference action.

The boys team is ranked 7th in the state in Class-AA, and flexed its muscles by beating Grainger 75-53. Reid Satterfield scored 30 points and Jakobi Gillespie had 24 for the Greene Devils, who improved to 6-0 in the conference.