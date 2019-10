Gray, TN -- Two of the nation's top runners met today in the girl's region 1 cross country meet at Daniel Boone.

Sasha Neglia from Dobyns-Bennett faced off against Science Hill's Jenna Hutchins, the 2018 state champion. And while their teams finished one Dobyns-Bennett and 2 Science Hill, it was the other way individually. Hutchins the 2018 Footlocker All-American quickly surged out front at the Gray cross country course. Right behind her was Neglia the 2018 Nike All-American and 2016/2017 state champion who's committed to the University of North Carolina, she finished with a time of 17.27.8, but in the end, Hutchins, who's just a sophomore would easily qualify for state by winning the region today with a time of 17.12.0