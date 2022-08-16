Tri-Cities, TN — A picture-perfect night to get the girl’s soccer season started in the Volunteer state … DB welcoming West Ridge…

A rude welcome – the Tribe up 5-nil after 20 minutes of play … Carlee Cradic – nice move in the middle of the field … rolls a shot on net … but this one swallowed up by Peyton Nelson

But – with less than 3 minutes remaining in the opening half … long ball over top of the defense … finds the foot of Ava Flanary … she slots it away … 6-nil … she had four goals on the evening

Wolves trying to draw something up at half

But – the Tribe’s offense was relentless … Cradic – weaving through the defense … and scores

DB opens with a resounding 10-1 win…

###

Back here in Johnson City – Lady Toppers taking on Daniel Boone at Kermit-Tipton …

Less than five minutes in … Riley Jones … scraps for the ball and pops one in the air towards the goal … and it sneaks through into the net … 1-nil

Just minutes later … a beautiful feed through to Jones again … and she is streaking down the near side … and check out the placement with the left foot … she scores near-post to make it 2-nil

Still first half – it’s the captain … Megan Burleson … controls the ball – turns and fires on net … faking out the keeper … 3-0 the score…Toppers win 5-nil