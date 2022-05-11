Tri-Cities, TN — The District 1-AAA championship was on the line tonight between Daniel Boone and defending state champion Science Hill. The Blazers hoping they had a little left in the tank following their elimination victory last night over Dobyns-Bennett

And it was all Toppers from start to finish. Science Hill’s Nate Conner rips a double down the right-field line…Jaxon Diamond sprints home to give the Toppers a 1-0 lead.

2nd inning Blazers are in trouble with the bases loaded, the walk would allow the free “hall pass” for Clayton Ball…Toppers led 2-0. Same inning Diamond hits into the fielder’s choice, no chance for the double play, so Landon Smelser scores…They would move out to a 4-0 lead

Toppers are your Dist 1-AAA champions with a 15-4 victory

###

District 1-AA championship tonight between Chuckey-Doak and hosting school West Greene.

On the mound for the Knights was Cole Lamons. Buffs were getting the bat on the ball early but Chuckey-Doak was there for the nice catch

Pitching for the Buffaloes was Cameron Wilhoit, and Knights Jaylen Willett hits into the fielder’s choice to score the first run of the game. 1-0 Doak

Chuckey-Doak goes on to claim the championship with a 3-2 win.