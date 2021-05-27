Science Hill advances to the Class AAA state baseball championship

Murfreesboro, TN — The Science Hill Hilltopper baseball team was one win away from playing for a class AAA state championship game, but first they would have to get past host school Siegel for the second time in two days.

Toppers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead off the bat of Gavin Briggs, they then scored again in the 3rd when Conner Hyatt drives in Cole Torbett to make the score 3-0. The big play in the game came off the defense when Landon Smelser snags an apparent homerun over the fence to keep the score 3-0.

Science Hill heads to the championship game on Friday at 2pm to face Hardin Co. by winning 4-1.