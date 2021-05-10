Science Hill advances to Big 7 championship game, awaits opponent from loser’s bracket

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team has showed no signs of slowing down after winning the Big 7 regular season title a couple weeks ago. A 7-1 win over Tennessee High on Monday has the Toppers in the conference championship game.

The Toppers got the job done at the plate and in the field, getting a big game from Jack Torbett on both sides to help get the win. After sweeping the Vikings in the regular season, they win this matchup to advance to Wednesday’s title game.

Science Hill beat Daniel Boone and Tennessee High beat Dobyns-Bennett in Saturday’s quarterfinals action, pitting the Trailblazers and Indians in a loser’s bracket showdown.

Boone won a close 4-3 showdown to end Dobyns-Bennett’s season, so Boone and Tennessee High will face off in the loser’s bracket final on Tuesday, with that winner moving on to get a rematch with Science Hill in the championship.

On the softball diamond, top-seeded Elizabethton fell to Unicoi Co. 10-5 at home. An offensive fireworks show started when Batsabe Chavez hit a solo homerun in the 4th inning, fueling the Lady Blue Devils comeback.

Check out highlights in the clip above!