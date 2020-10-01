School officials: Chuckey Doak vs Unicoi Co. game moved to Oct. 23 due to ‘positive COVID-19 case’ in football community

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Unicoi County High School confirmed their matchup against Chuckey Doak High School has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Unicoi County High School’s Athletic Director, Michael Smith, said the game has been moved to October 23 due to a positive COVID-19 case in the football community at Chuckey Doak High School.

According to Smith, the two teams are in the same region for TSSAA.

Smith told News Channel 11 that the Unicoi County vs Volunteer High School originally scheduled for October 23 will be canceled.

Volunteer and Chuckey Doak are not in the same region and it will not impact their rankings.

The head football coach at Chuckey Doak, Ben Murphy, confirmed with News Channel 11 sports that they’ve also canceled next week’s game on October 9 against Grainger High School.

The week of the 23rd was originally a bye week for Chuckey Doak High School.

