School officials: Tennessee High football game against Pulaski canceled

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) officials announced Tuesday that the football game between Tennessee High School and Pulaski County scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 has been canceled.

The cancellation comes as school leaders remain concerned about the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Vikings’ football cancellation is one of several in the region due to the coronavirus and quarantining among students and staff.

Other games canceled or postponed include Unicoi County vs. Madison High, Richlands vs. Union and Daniel Boone vs. Cherokee High.

The Trailblazers will now travel to take on Loudon County on Friday.