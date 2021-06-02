Sam Tarlton steps down from North Greene, takes head coaching job at Franklin Co.

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sam Tarlton kept busy with his three head coaching jobs at North Greene High School, as the lead man for the boys basketball, softball and volleyball teams.

The Huskies have some vacancies to fill as Tarlton announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he is moving on from North Greene.

Never easy to leave such a special place and people you care about. Thank you North Greene for the last 4 years and all the special memories that came along with it!! 🐺🐺🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/1iDi9eVRNY — Sam Tarlton (@Coach_Hands) June 2, 2021

Tarlton is taking the boys basketball head coaching job at Franklin Co. High School, a Class AAA school outside of Chattanooga. He told News Channel 11 Sports “this was a tough decision and I loved every minute at North Greene but I’m looking forward to a new challenge out of my comfort zone on a higher level.”

He added some beef to his coaching resume in his time leading the Huskies, winning three conference, two district and two regional titles with a 107-36 record in his four seasons. He led them to the state tournament in 2018 and 2021.