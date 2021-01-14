Rye Cove’s Ethan Chaves drops 30 to beat Patrick Henry, 52-40 on the road

GLADE SPRINGS, Va. (WJHL) – Rye Cove big man Ethan Chaves scored 30 points, 15 in each half, to lead the Eagles past Patrick Henry, 50-42 Wednesday night. Check out the highlights above!

Good high school boys game tonight between Rye Cove and Patrick Henry, check out the highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports! @WJHL11 @PHHS_AD @rceagleslive pic.twitter.com/Vfu9xhIQP0 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 14, 2021

TJ Pecina had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels.