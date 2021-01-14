Rye Cove’s Ethan Chaves drops 30 to beat Patrick Henry, 52-40 on the road

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLADE SPRINGS, Va. (WJHL) – Rye Cove big man Ethan Chaves scored 30 points, 15 in each half, to lead the Eagles past Patrick Henry, 50-42 Wednesday night. Check out the highlights above!

TJ Pecina had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories