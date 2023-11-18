(WJHL) – The Second Round of the VHSL Football Playoffs wrapped up in Southwest Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

In Rye Cove, the Eagles and Titans of Twin Springs met for a second time on the season. But this time around, the losing side saw their season come to a close.

The Titans struck first at the end of the first quarter, as Julian Pascual took an option dive 49-yards to the house. However, Rye Cove’s Landon Lane would respond on the next drive with a 39-yard TD scamper of his own.

The Eagles held the Titans down for the remainder of the afternoon, grabbing an 18-7 win.

Rye Cove will meet Honaker in the Region 1D championship, after the Tigers topped Patrick Henry, 44-30.

The Rebels held a lead at halftime, but Honaker cranked up the intensity to score 28 second-half points.

In Big Stone Gap, Union took care of Tazewell in a Region 2D semifinal, 27-6.

The Bears will meet Graham in the Region 2D championship next week.