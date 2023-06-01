SW Virginia — The Region 2-D baseball championship was on the line tonight when John Battle hosted Marion and so far in this tournament the Trojans have been rolling over teams.

Marion leading 1-0 in the 3rd, but that is when the flood gates opened and this young woman could care less that must be a good text. Bottom of the 3rd… Trojans Evan Hankins drives to pitch deep to center field..Gavin Ratliff and Brodie Bailey would come home to score and it was 2-1.

Trojans Eiljah Childress drives this pitch down the left field line…Marion looking to turn the double play but the ball is off at first so Childress moves on to a double, while Caleb Lockhart comes home to score….It was 3-1

Then later this ball in the dirt gets past the catcher and Childress would scoot home to score… 4-1 Battle now. Battle wins easily 16-1

And we got there a little late but the outcome was the same, congratulations for the Lebanon Pioneers who rolled over Chilhowie for the Rergion 1-D championship winning 15-3.

Region 1-D softball championship…. Eastside vs Rye Cove. Spartans Emma Sartin drives this ball into centerfield…Braylen Hall and Taylor Clay score and this game was tied at 4-all top of the 7

Rye Cove would get out of the inning when Eden Muncy strikes out the batter. Now to the bottom half of the inning, a score by Rye Cove would give them the title. So with a runner on Gracie Turner drives this ball into rightfield, it was deep enough to allow Muncey to slide home safely and that was your game. Rye Cove wins 5-4 there regional championship….They are now 25-0…

On the pitch tonight for the Region 2D championship was Graham vs Virginia High. 1st half it was 0-0 when the G-men struck first… G-men Aiden Bowers “bent it like Beckem” and just over the head for the goal and Graham led 1-0.

Bearcats would go on attack mode and even though this was stopped by the G-men they could not stop the Bearcats Poku and Martin scored goals and they went on to win 2-1…