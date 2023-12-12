(WJHL) – A Tuesday night full of high school basketball action was highlights by a matchup between University High and South Greene on the campus of ETSU.

The Bucs jumped out to a 10-3 lead, only to see their edge disappear after the first quarter. However, the home team rallied for a big win over the Rebels, 75-55.

The Lady Rebels earned a victory earlier in the evening over University High, 57-13.

In Gray, Sullivan East gave the Lady Blazers all they could handle, but Daniel Boone prevailed late, 88-84.

Up on Roan Mountain, the Lady Highlanders earned another victory over a Carter County rival, 48-30 over Happy Valley.

Down the way, Hampton earned the sweep against Unaka at home, as the girls triumphed 65-35, while the boys won, 84-55.

In the commonwealth, the Abingdon ladies licked Lee High in Washington County, 81-67.

In Bristol, Ridgeview picked up a pair of wins at John Battle, with the girls dominating 59-14, and the boys picking up a 70-60 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Morristown East 62, Science Hill 49 (Girls)

David Crockett 60, West Ridge 42 (Girls)

Unicoi Co. 60, West Greene 21 (Girls)

North Greene 65, Cherokee 21 (Girls)

Cosby 56, Chuckey-Doak 50 (Girls)

Greeneville 56, Morristown West 53 (Girls)

Wise Central 74, Gate City 44 (Girls)

Honaker 58, Union 23 (Girls)

Twin Springs 51, Patrick Henry 31 (Girls)

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 44 (Girls)

Greeneville 59, Morristown West 48 (Boys)

Happy Valley 66, Cloudland 40 (Boys)

Morristown East 69, Science Hill 62 (Boys)

Unicoi Co. 57, West Greene 37 (Boys)

West Ridge 64, David Crockett 61 (Boys)

Cherokee 75, North Greene 72 (Boys)

Cosby 70, Chuckey-Doak 63 (Boys)

Gate City 79, Wise Central 64 (Boys)

Abingdon 79, Lee High 25 (Boys)

Patrick Henry 54, Twin Springs 49 (Boys)

Union 41, Honaker 38 (Boys)

Fort Chiswell 51, Rural Retreat 48 (Boys)