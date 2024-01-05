(WJHL) – High school teams in Northeast Tennessee tipped-off district play on the hardwood Friday night.

From the Tribe Athletic Complex, Daniel Boone backed down Dobyns-Bennett, 83-68.

In Johnson City, Science Hill defended home court, pulling away from West Ridge, 59-44.

Chuckey-Doak’s Christian Derry scores a career-high 53 points inside Brooks Gymnasium, as the Black Knights take home a non-conference win over University High, 76-69.

In Bristol, Virginia, Abingdon flew past John Battle, 50-46.

Coaches from both the Lady Toppers and Lady Wolves, in addition to the fans, wore red to honor the passing Jackson Whaley – the son of Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley. West Ridge came away with the victory, 47-38.

In Elizabethton, the Lady Cyclones tore through visiting Sullivan East, 77-55.

The Cloudland girls continued to roll in the New Year, earning a convincing district win over Unaka, 59-24.

In the Commonwealth, Patrick Henry ground out a win over Holston, 37-16.

OTHER SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 60, Daniel Boone 44 (Girls)

South Greene 50, Grainger 46 (Girls)

David Crockett 61, Unicoi Co. 47 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 56, University High 31 (Girls)

Morristown West 61, Morristown East 47 (Girls)

Washburn 55, Cherokee 11 (Girls)

Abingdon 48, John Battle 42 (Girls)

Virginia High 56, Graham 40 (Girls)

Gate City 78, Lee High 72 (Girls)

Ridgeview 57, Union 23 (Girls)

Honaker 61, Rural Retreat 35 (Girls)

J.I. Burton 64, Thomas Walker 42 (Girls)

–

Unicoi Co. 64, David Crockett 55 (Boys)

Sullivan East 56, Elizabethton 42 (Boys)

Unaka 62, Cloudland 27 (Boys)

Greeneville 50, Bearden 45 (Boys)

Morristown East 54, Morristown West 37 (Boys)

Gate City 90, Lee High 37 (Boys)

Virginia High 57, Graham 35 (Boys)

Union 48, Ridgeview 46 (Boys)

Thomas Walker 46, J.I. Burton 34 (Boys)

Honaker 69, Rural Retreat 51 (Boys)