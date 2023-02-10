(WJHL) – In the final Friday night of the high school basketball regular season, teams played some final tune-ups for district tournaments coming next week.

In Johnson City, the Hilltoppers hit a pair of clutch free throws to down Greeneville in a low-scoring affair, 38-36.

In Hampton, the Bulldogs cruised past Cloudland, 85-49, while the Lady Bulldogs exacted revenge on the Lady Highlanders, 48-25.

In a Division II-A district semifinal, Providence Academy dug an early hole and couldn’t quite rally against The King’s Academy, falling 70-59.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Greeneville 66, Science Hill 38 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 58, Jefferson County 50 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 72, Jefferson County 40 (Boys)

Sullivan East 53, David Crockett 43 (Girls)

David Crockett 68, Sullivan East 67 (Boys)

West Ridge 45, Volunteer 39 (Girls)

Volunteer 69, West Ridge 60 (Boys)

North Greene 47, Unaka 41 (Girls)

North Greene 65, Unaka 38 (Boys)

Tennessee High 56, Cherokee 42 (Girls)

Tennessee High 66, Cherokee 34 (Boys)

Virginia High 81, Marion 62 (Boys)

Ridgeview 72, Abingdon 36 (Girls)

Abingdon 60, Ridgeview 54 (Boys)

Gate City 43, Union 24 (Girls)

Union 50, Gate City 46 (Boys)

Twin Spring 44, Rye Cove 43 (Girls)

Twin Springs 74, Rye Cove 37 (Boys)