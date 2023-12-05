(WJHL) – A handful of teams opened up district play on a busy night of high school hoops in Northeast Tennessee.

That included Science Hill hosting Jefferson County, as the Hilltoppers swept the visiting Patriots. The boys pulled away late for a 49-37 victory, while the ladies controlled much of the second half for a 55-40 win.

In Erwin, the Volunteer ladies ground out a tough win on the road, 55-44.

Cherokee made the trip to Baileyton to face North Greene on Tuesday night, as well. But, these matchups were all Huskies. The girls clamped down on the visitors, 51-13, while the boys rolled to an 86-65 win.

Chuckey-Doak met last year’s state runner-up, Hampton, in Lower Afton. The Black Knights won the day, taking down the Bulldogs 60-48.

West Ridge’s Avery Horne scored the first seven points of the Wolves’ contest against Elizabethton, helping lead them to a 52-45 home win.

OTHER SCORES:

Hampton 56, Chuckey-Doak 41 (Girls)

Cloudland 58, Mitchell (NC) 32 (Girls)

Morristown East 67, Tennessee High 59 (Girls)

Tri-Cities Christian 72, Chilhowie 35 (Girls)

West Greene 41, Happy Valley 32 (Girls)

South Greene 86, Johnson Co. 35 (Girls)

West Ridge 50, Elizabethton 38 (Girls)

Greeneville 74, Claiborne 38 (Girls)

River View (WV) 53, Hurley 25 (Girls)

Ridgeview 68, Eastside 44 (Girls)

Carroll Co. 65, Honaker 62 (Girls)

South Greene 79, Johnson Co. 47 (Boys)

Unicoi Co. 70, Volunteer 45 (Boys)

Happy Valley 70, West Greene 56 (Boys)

Morristown East 61, Tennessee High 45 (Boys)

Greeneville 49, Claiborne 40 (Boys)

Abingdon 74, Lebanon 59 (Boys)

Ridgeview 51, Eastside 44 (Boys)

J.I. Burton 64, Holston 52 (Boys)

Northwood 66, Twin Valley 38 (Boys)

Pike Co. Central (KY) 59, Grundy 56 (Boys)

Castlewood 50, Council 39 (Boys)