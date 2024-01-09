(WJHL) – The Vikings scored a Top-10 upset inside Viking Hall on Tuesday night to open district play.

Tennessee High jumped out to a 16-3 advantage over the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, Unicoi County, and held on for a 65-54 victory.

In Elizabethton, the Pioneers waited out a low-scoring first half to secure a 64-49 win over the Cyclones.

Daniel Boone clipped visiting Volunteer for a home win, as well, 61-50 in Gray.

A tight non-district matchup tilted in Sullivan East’s favor, as they fended off a strong North Greene squad, 73-65.

In Southwest Virginia, Wise Central did just enough to claim victory over country rival, Union – 60-57. Parker Collins led the way with 25 points for the Warriors in the win, while Kam Bostic poured in 25 for the Bears in defeat.

Rye Cove sent J.I. Burton back to Norton with a road loss, as the Eagles soared past the Raiders, 63-44.

In the ladies’ game, Volunteer and Daniel Boone battled it out, as the Lady Blazers iced the contest with a late triple, 64-53.

A physical matchup in Bristol, Tennessee turned into a 16-point victory for Tennessee High over Unicoi County, 68-52.

The Lady Warriors of Wise Central showed no mercy in a 54-10 victory over Union. Emmah McAmis scored a game-best 20 points.

The Virginia High ladies scored a big Southwest District victory against Tazewell, 61-28.

OTHER SCORES:

Science Hill 56, Jefferson Co. 37 (Boys)

Morristown West 62, Dobyns-Bennett 53 (Boys)

University High 71, KACHEA 62 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 77, Johnson Co. 53 (Boys)

Hampton 79, Happy Valley 30 (Boys)

Greeneville 73, Cherokee 52 (Boys)

Grace Christian 51, Providence Academy 37 (Boys)

Gate City 71, Ridgeview 34 (Boys)

Virginia High 61, Tazewell 45 (Boys)

John Battle 73, Lee High 50 (Boys)

Thomas Walker 59, Castlewood 54 (Boys)

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 43 (Boys)

Patrick Henry 55, Chilhowie 49 (Boys)

Honaker 54, Holston 23 (Boys)

Rural Retreat 58, Northwood 52 (OT – Boys)

Grundy 94, Twin Valley 40 (Boys)

—

David Crockett 59, Elizabethton 42 (Girls)

Science Hill 44, Jefferson Co. 41 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 55, Johnson Co. 50 (Girls)

Hampton 59, Happy Valley 31 (Girls)

North Greene 53, Sullivan East 50 (Girls)

Greeneville 70, Cherokee 18 (Girls)

Morristown West 52, Dobyns-Bennett 48 (Girls)

Ridgeview 68, Gate City 28 (Girls)

Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry 32 (Girls)

Honaker 71, Holston 22 (Girls)

Rural Retreat 65, Northwood 13 (Girls)