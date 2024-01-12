(WJHL) – Stan Wilson Gymnasium was packed to the brim on Friday night, as J.I. Burton hosted Cumberland District foe, Eastside for a doubleheader.

In a low-scoring nightcap, the Spartan boys topped their hosts, 46-31. Ben Sutherland poured in 21 points for the visitors in the win, while Jake Reynolds also scored 21 for the Raiders.

Earlier in the evening, the Lady Spartans and Lady Raiders met in a rematch of the VHSL Class 1 state semifinal from last season. Azzy Hammons, the former all-state selection at Eastside, was making her debut for J.I. Burton against her old squad.

Eastside led by as many as eleven points in the second half, but a resilient Raiders bunch cut the lead down to as little as two points in the final minutes. However, the visitors steadied the ship down the stretch for a 73-63 victory.

Taylor Clay paced the visitors with 25 points, while Sarah Williams notched 25 points for the Lady Raiders in defeat.

In Gate City, the Blue Devils continued to wrack up wins, as they snuck past visiting Union, 66-63.

The Lady Blue Devils completed the sweep to start the evening, coming out on top, 43-38. Jadyn Carrico tallied 18 points for the home squad.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Valley 32, Hurley 29 (Girls)

Lakeway Christian 58, Providence Academy 50 (Boys)

Twin Valley 54, Hurley 53 (Boys)