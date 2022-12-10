JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Doubletree Roundball in the Hall Showcase at Science Hill High School opened on Friday night with a handful of competitive teams matching up all evening long.

The nightcap saw the Hilltoppers earn their first win under new head coach, Jon Higgins, 65-56 over Farragut.

In the Old Topper Palace, Volunteer cut Knox Webb’s lead to just five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons fell late, 60-41.

The Lady Toppers also turned in a win in a lock-down defensive effort, 51-43 over the Lady Admirals.

The Elizabethton ladies gave the defending state champs, Bearden, everything they could handle, but came up just short, 55-46.

Wise Central needed almost ever single point to take down the Lady Canes of Morristown East in a 61-59 thriller.

The Greeneville ladies’ strong start to the season hit a snag in Alcoa on Friday night, as the homes team topped the Greene Devils, 57-40.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Greeneville 58, Alcoa 50 (Boys)

South Greene 74, West Greene 52 (Boys)

South Greene 81, West Greene 50 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 58, Northern Guilford (NC) 44 (Boys)

Knox Webb 52, Dobyns-Bennett 41 (Double Tree Roundball/Girls)

Hampton 93, Unaka 47 (Boys)

Hampton 52, Unaka 25 (Girls)

Daniel Boone 76, T.C. Roberson (NC) 53 (Boys)

Daniel Boone 47, T.C. Roberson (NC) 36 (Girls)

Gate City 57, Sullivan East 47 (Boys)

West Ridge 67, Sullivan East 41 (Girls)

Cherokee 65, Claiborne 44 (Boys)

Cherokee 62, Claiborne 56 (Girls)

Cosby 47, Happy Valley 35 (Girls)

Johnson County 61, Cloudland 44 (Boys)

Twin Valley 64, Johnson County 50 (Girls)

Abingdon 80, Chilhowie 67 (Boys)

Christiansburg 51, Abingdon 39 (Girls)

John Battle 62, Holston 59 (Boys/OT)

John Battle 55, Holston 36 (Girls)

Ridgeview 76, Honaker 60 (Boys)

Ridgeview 64, Honaker 41 (Girls)