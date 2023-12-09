(WJHL) – The high school hardwood was heating up in the Tri-Cities region on Friday night, as multiple tournaments got underway.

However, the main event in Washington County, Tennessee was the battle between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone. The Pioneers topped the Blazers by 20 at home, 68-48.

Earlier, the Lady Pioneers overcame a halftime deficit to hold off the Lady Blazers, 59-54.

Science Hill, the hosts of the DoubleTree Roundball event in Johnson City, played in the nightcaps on Friday.

Hardin Valley took it to the Toppers inside Freedom Hall, winning big, 66-30. The Lady Toppers, however, held down visiting Rhea County inside the New Gym, 52-36.

Earlier in the day, Dobyns-Bennett’s girls did just enough to squeak past Knox Farragut, 51-46.

From Kingsport, a handful of area teams paid homage to the historically Black high schools in their area as part of The Classic.

Austin East, playing as the Austin Panthers, took it to Tennessee High, playing as the Slater Wolves, at the Meadowview Convention Center, 80-69.

In the nightcap, the Rule High Golden Bears (Knox West) pulled away from the Douglass High Tigers (Dobyns-Bennett), 77-57.

OTHER SCORES:

Bearden 67, Elizabethton 36 (Girls – Doubletree Roundball)

South Greene 73, Hampton 48 (Girls)

Cloudland 61, Twin Springs 20 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 52, Happy Valley 32 (Girls)

North Greene 55, Cosby 40 (Girls)

West Ridge 86, Sullivan East 55 (Girls)

Claiborne 53, Cherokee 47 (Girls)

Volunteer 47, Grainger 32 (Girls)

Hancock County 46, Unaka 44 (Girls)

Tri-Cities Christian 57, Council 35 (Girls)

Grundy 63, Tazewell 24 (Girls)

Abingdon 60, Virginia High 27 (Girls)

University High 79, Elizabethton 49 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 76, Happy Valley 42 (Boys)

Hampton 65, South Greene 49 (Boys)

Grainger 58, Volunteer 45 (Boys)

Unaka 58, Hancock County 45 (Boys)

Union 78, Mountain Mission 75 (Boys/OT)

Twin Springs 39, Cloudland 38 (Boys)

Marion 53, Chilhowie 48 (Boys)

Grundy 73, Tazewell 40 (Boys)

Jenkins (Ky.) 47, Lee High 43 (Boys)

Virginia High 59, Abingdon 58 (Boys)

Lebanon 60, Eastside 54 (Boys)

Richlands 61, Holston 47 (Boys)