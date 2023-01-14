(WJHL) – The snow that fell across the Tri-Cities on Friday night could not stop high school basketball district play.

Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett met at Boones Creek Elementary school, after the Trailblazers’ home floor suffered water damage a few weeks back. The Tribe let a lid slip briefly in the third quarter, but they regained it for a 67-55 win.

The Daniel Boone girls found form in the second half to grab a home win, 48-37.

The Lady Wolves of West Ridge handed David Crockett just its second loss to a team from Tennessee this season, 52-47. In the nightcap, the Pioneers pushed past their hosts, 68-63.

Sullivan East pulled off a massive district upset in Viking Hall, 76-74, while the Lady Vikings fended off the Lady Patriots, 64-55.

The Unicoi County boys held on for a 70-59 road win in Elizabethton, while the Lady Cyclones downed the Lady Blue Devils, 74-36.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Unaka 62, Chuckey-Doak 57 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 91, Unaka 39 (Boys)

Hampton 51, North Greene 45 (Girls)

Hampton 68, North Greene 52 (Boys)

South Greene 80, Johnson County 29 (Girls)

South Greene 60, Johnson County 46 (Boys)

Cloudland 66, University High 15 (Girls)

University High 74, Cloudland 41 (Boys)

Happy Valley 47, West Greene 41 (Girls)

West Greene 65, Happy Valley 31 (Boys)

Greeneville 61, Grainger 39 (Girls)

Greeneville 69, Grainger 46 (Boys)

Gate City 66, Lee High 16 (Girls)

Gate City 76, Lee High 60 (Boys)

John Battle 48, Abingdon 40 (Girls)

Abingdon 61, John Battle 27 (Boys)